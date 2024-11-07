Central Region OPP shares tips for staying safe when riding an off-road vehicle

The Central Region of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is increasing awareness around Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) safety.

Lack of helmet use, alcohol and/or drug consumption, and failure to maintain control of the vehicle remain the leading factors in ORV collisions, according to Central Region OPP.

Here are some critical safety guidelines and best preparation for enjoyable riding:

• Driving an ORV while impaired by alcohol or drugs is as unlawful as driving any other vehicle and carries the same impaired driving penalties that apply to driving a motor vehicle.

• Always wear a properly fitted helmet with a secure chin strap. ORV drivers and passengers who do not wear their helmets are at a much higher risk of serious injury or death if they crash, lose control, or their vehicle tips over.

• Always carry your registration and proof of insurance.

• Ensure proper display of licence plate according to the ORVA.

• Have a valid trail pass where applicable.

• Exercise caution when riding on permitted roadways, adjusting to the difference between dirt and pavement.

• Drive cautiously and familiarize yourself with the required speeds for ORVs.

The OPP is responsible for patrolling more than 99,000 kilometres of water¬ways and trails, and over 130,000 kilometres of roadway throughout Ontario.

