Current & Past Articles » General News

Central Region OPP shares tips for staying safe when riding an off-road vehicle

November 7, 2024   ·   0 Comments

The Central Region of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is increasing awareness around Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) safety.

Lack of helmet use, alcohol and/or drug consumption, and failure to maintain control of the vehicle remain the leading factors in ORV collisions, according to Central Region OPP. 

Here are some critical safety guidelines and best preparation for enjoyable riding:

• Driving an ORV while impaired by alcohol or drugs is as unlawful as driving any other vehicle and carries the same impaired driving penalties that apply to driving a motor vehicle.

• Always wear a properly fitted helmet with a secure chin strap. ORV drivers and passengers who do not wear their helmets are at a much higher risk of serious injury or death if they crash, lose control, or their vehicle tips over.

• Always carry your registration and proof of insurance.

• Ensure proper display of licence plate according to the ORVA.

• Have a valid trail pass where applicable.

• Exercise caution when riding on permitted roadways, adjusting to the difference between dirt and pavement.

• Drive cautiously and familiarize yourself with the required speeds for ORVs.

The OPP is responsible for patrolling more than 99,000 kilometres of water¬ways and trails, and over 130,000 kilometres of roadway throughout Ontario.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local family remembers sacrifices made by fathers in Second World War

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For nearly two decades Mulmur resident Joan Wallace has stood beside the cenotaph outside of the Shelburne Town ...

Five per cent tax increase proposed in draft budget

Shelburne council presented with $10.8 million shortfall to be covered by taxation Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Town Council is looking ...

Neighbouring legions ensure funds are still raisedfor local Veterans during Shelburne Legion’s closure

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Despite the temporary closure of the Shelburne Legion Branch 220 ahead of Remembrance Day, local Veterans will ...

County of Dufferin seeks input on Community Resilience Hub design

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County residents have the opportunity to have their say in the design of a future community ...

Dufferin teenager to compete in cattle, equestrian, poultry shows at Royal Winter Fair for first time in event’s history

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A 16-year-old Dufferin County resident will compete at an unprecedented level during the 102nd Royal Winter Fair in Toronto.  While it ...

Legion temporarily closes after president resigns

Ceremonies still taking place locally to commemorate Remembrance Day Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Legion, Branch 220, will remain closed ...

Hockey fans throughout Dufferin County meet Mats Sundin at book signing

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A sea of blue and white jerseys descended on one of Orangeville’s local arenas as Toronto Maple ...

Shelburne girl to be featured in upcoming TVO Kids show

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents young and old will need to set a reminder to turn on their televisions on ...

Community groups share concerns over Fiddle Park revitalization project

Pickin’ in the Park, Haunt in the Park may need cancel in 2025 Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Organizers from two well-known ...

Newly renovated hemodialysis unit opens at Headwaters Health Care Centre

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Patients receiving hemodialysis treatments at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will now have more comfort with the ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support