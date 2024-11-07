OPP charge Amaranth man for break into Shelburne business

November 7, 2024 · 0 Comments

Charges have been laid against an Amaranth man for breaking into a business in downtown Shelburne.

The break and enter charges were laid following an investigation conducted by the Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Dufferin OPP officers responded to an alarm call at a business on Main Street West in Shelburne on Oct. 18.

Upon arrival police observed the front door of the business was smashed and determined that a break and enter took place.

A short while later police responded to a second call for service in which the suspect of the break and enter on Main Street West was identified, arrested, and charged.

Keegan IUSI, an 18-year-old male from Amaranth, has been charged with:

• Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence

• Theft Under $5,000

• Disobeying order of court

• Failure to comply with undertaking (2 counts)

The accused individuals was held for Bail to answer to their charges.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be submitted anonymously online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca

