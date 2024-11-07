Shelburne woman charged with impaired driving following complaints

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently charged a Shelburne resident with impaired operation related offences as the result of numerous traffic complaints.

Officers received multiple traffic complaints for a vehicle travelling on Highway 10 in Mono on Nov. 4, just after 1:30 a.m.

Once Dufferin OPP officers located the vehicle, they were quickly led to an impaired driving investigation.

Nafisah Amir, a 33-year-old female, from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicle impounded for 7 days.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

“If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1,” said Dufferin OPP.

