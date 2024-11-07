Current & Past Articles » Police news

Impaired driving charges laid in Shelburne

November 7, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged an Orangeville woman with impaired operation charges in Shelburne after receiving a traffic complaint regarding her driving. 

Officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the area of Col. Phillips Drive in Shelburne on Oct. 29, shortly after 2 p.m.

Once Dufferin OPP officers located the vehicle, they were led into an investigation for driving while impaired by a drug.  

Samantha Hackson, a 39-year-old female from Orangeville, has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs as well as possession of a Schedule I Substance – opioid (other than heroin).

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicle impounded for 7 days.

