Alliston Hornets dominating Carruthers Division, remaining undefeated

November 7, 2024

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Alliston Hornets have moved into first place in the Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League and are dominating play on the ice this season.

The Hornets are undefeated after 14 games.

Over the past week, they have delivered some devastating wins over their competition in high-scoring games.

In their last five games, they scored 52 goals.

It started with a 12-2 win over the Midland Flyers on Oct. 25, followed by a 16-1 win over the Penetang Kings the following night.

They won 6-2 again over Midland on Oct. 27, then delivered a 9-1 slam-dunk over the Stayner Siskins on Oct. 31. That was followed by a 9-1 win over the Huntsville Otters the next night.

“Everything is clicking really well right now. All four lines are rolling and we’re continuing to get pucks in the net – it’s been successful for us,” said Hornets forward Aiden Landers after Friday’s game against Huntsville. “We’ve just got to keep playing the way we’ve been playing and come to the rink every day with our work boots on, and keep on doing what we’re doing, and figure out any way we can improve our game.”

The Stayner Siskins are in second place in the division with an 11-2 record and 22 points.

They are followed by the Orillia Terriers with a 13-3 record including one overtime loss.

The Penetang Kings are in fourth place with 12 points and a 6-7 record.

Filling out the rest of the order are the Innisfill Spartans, Huntsville Otters, Muskoka Bears, and the Midland Flyers. Muskoka and Midland have only won two games each so far this season.

There is a long way to go in the season with a 42-game schedule so there’s lots of room for movement in the standings over the next four months.



         

