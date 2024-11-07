Current & Past Articles » Sports

Centre Dufferin senior boys soccer team compete in the District 4 championship

November 7, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior boy’s soccer team went to the District 4 championship on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The Royals had a stellar season finishing in second place in the regular season standings with a 5-3-1 record.

Going into the playoffs, the Royals were up against Norwell District Secondary School in the semi-final round.

The Royals won that game 4-2 to earn the right to advance to the championship.

In the other semi-final, the top seed Westside Secondary School Thunder from Orangeville were up against the fourth place Wellington Heights Secondary School.

The game proved to be an upset when Wellington Heights won the game 4-3 to secure a spot in the championship game.

“We knew that we had to win this game to go to the finals,” said Royals player Adrian Gomes after the semi-final game against Norwell. 

“I believe we did lose control of the game in the second half, but we held our ground.”

Teammate Kaeden Facey agreed that they played a solid game.

“I think we played pretty good, our movement was good,” summed up Kaeden. “We tried to keep our ground and really worked hard until the end.”

In the final championship game, the Royals were leading 1-0 near the end of the game.

Wellington Heights scored with under two minutes remaining on the clock.

Neither team could break the tie, and after a short break, they returned for two 10-minute overtime periods.

Wellington Heights scored and went on to win the game 2-1.

They will now go on to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA.

The Royals had a good season and should be proud of their hard work and what they accomplished this year. 



         

