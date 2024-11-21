Current & Past Articles » Police news

RIDE spot check results in impaired driving charges in Shelburne

November 21, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

A Shelburne man is facing impaired driving-related charges.

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) ran a RIDE spot check on Victoria Street in Shelburne on Monday, Nov. 18, at approximately 11:15 p.m. A vehicle entered the spot check and was met by the officers, who were led into an impaired driving investigation after a brief conversation with the driver.

As a result of the investigation, Cameron Young, 41, from Shelburne, was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand, fail to surrender insurance card, fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle and possess unmarked cigarettes.

Young is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. 

The charges have not been proven in court.

As a result of the charges, Young’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.



         

