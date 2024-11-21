Current & Past Articles » Police news

Tips from OPP on how to keep ‘porch pirates’ at bay this holiday season

November 21, 2024   ·   0 Comments


Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Ordering a package online can be risky if left at the recipient’s front door unattended. 

Individuals who steal these packages, commonly referred to as “porch pirates,” prey upon people who order items online, which arrive at their house while they’re not home. 

There’s always an uptick in incidents of porch pirates stealing packages around the holidays, as people order more items as gifts online.

To help combat this issue, the Central Region of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently shared some tips to keep porch pirates at bay this festive season.

“With the busy shopping season here, parcels will be arriving fast and furious to front porches everywhere. Criminals know this as well,” said Central Regio OPP in a press release. “Thieves steal packages when no one is at home to accept the parcel.”

To avoid or reduce the odds of a theft occulting, the OPP recommend requesting a signature on delivery or shipping packages to a trusted neighbour or relative who will be home. 

Having packages delivered to a workplace, if allowed by the employer, also helps to reduce the odds of theft.

“Track your deliveries online so you know when they’re slated to arrive and plan to be home upon delivery,” said Central Region OPP.

Installing video cameras and posting signage to indicate surveillance is in effect can be helpful as well.

Requesting that a package be left out of sight at a rear or side door is another way to reduce risk. 

Avoiding the shipping of packages altogether and opting for in-store or curb-side pickup wherever possible can ensure theft won’t occur.

Central Region OPP says if packages are stolen from your home, report the incident to your local police and the shipping company. 

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in their neighbourhood should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Family Transition Place continues efforts to end violence against women

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Family Transition Place (FTP) is raising awareness of the continued existence of gender-based violence within the community, ...

Streams Community Hub to receive Smile Cookie Funds this year

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Streams Community Hub in Shelburne is hoping to spread some smiles and holiday cheer this season as a ...

Nearly 3,000 pounds of non-perishables collected at local food drive

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents have helped collect a bounty of food supplies for those living in the community who ...

Honouring our Veterans: Remembrance Day Ceremony held at Shelburne Town Hall

Wreath laying ceremony moves forward despite Legion closure Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER In the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day, the ...

Shelburne man completes 11-hour Remembrance Day walk

Steve McNeil holds walking fundraiser at Fiddle Park in support of the Royal Canadian Legion Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER When Steve ...

Local family remembers sacrifices made by fathers in Second World War

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For nearly two decades Mulmur resident Joan Wallace has stood beside the cenotaph outside of the Shelburne Town ...

Five per cent tax increase proposed in draft budget

Shelburne council presented with $10.8 million shortfall to be covered by taxation Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Town Council is looking ...

Neighbouring legions ensure funds are still raisedfor local Veterans during Shelburne Legion’s closure

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Despite the temporary closure of the Shelburne Legion Branch 220 ahead of Remembrance Day, local Veterans will ...

County of Dufferin seeks input on Community Resilience Hub design

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County residents have the opportunity to have their say in the design of a future community ...

Dufferin teenager to compete in cattle, equestrian, poultry shows at Royal Winter Fair for first time in event’s history

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A 16-year-old Dufferin County resident will compete at an unprecedented level during the 102nd Royal Winter Fair in Toronto.  While it ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support