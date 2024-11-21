CDDHS Royals senior girls compete at CWOSSA basketball

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior girls basketball team competed at CWOSSA on Fri. Nov. 15, and Sat. Nov. 16.

This year’s competition was held at Gault Collegiate in Cambridge.

The Royals had a good season with consistent play, however, they lost their semi-final game by a single point to Erin District High School and were eliminated from the District 4 competition.

As the top-ranking AA team in the district, they earned the right to advance to the regional competition at CWOSSA.

During the CWOSSA competition, there were eight high school senior teams battling it out for the championship.

The Royals gave up a 54-13 loss in their first game to McKinnon Park.

Kaylah Bulmetti and Téa Bosiljevac were the top scorers for the CDDHS team.

In their second game of the tournament, the Royals took a 51-12 loss to Bishop Macdonnell from Guelph.

Ashley Valade was the Royals’ top scorer in that game.

The second loss meant the Royal were eliminated from the competition.

In the final CWOSSA championship game, Bishop Macdonell defeated McKinnon Park 41-31.

Bishop Macdonnell will now go on to compete for the provincial title at OFSAA.

The Royals had a good season finishing in third place with a 5-3 record.

They averaged 29 points per game during the regular season.

Emmanuel Christian High School won the District 4 senior girls championship this year and went on to compete at CWOSSA in the A division championship round. They were eliminated in the semi-final round.

Centre Dufferin has traditionally had a strong basketball team that is well coached at the school.

