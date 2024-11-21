Alliston leads Junior C standings – only undefeated team in the league

November 21, 2024

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Alliston Hornets continue to maintain first place in the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League after 16 games.

The Hornets are undefeated for the season and are the only undefeated team out of 62 teams in the entire League this season.

They picked up another two points over the weekend with a win over the Penetang Kings.

The Stayner Siskins are in second place in the division with 30 points and a 15-3 record.

They are followed by the Orillia Terriers with 29 points and the Penetang Kings who have recorded 18 points so far this season.

Rounding out the standings are the Innisfil Spartans, Huntsville Otters, Midland Flyers, and the Muskoka Bears.

Across the province, things are shaping up as teams approach the midway mark in the season.

In the South Doherty Division, the New Hamburg Firebirds are in the lead with a 14-4 record and 29 points. New Hamburg are the defending division champions.

The defending champion Clarington Eagles are leading the East Orr Division with 37 points and an 18-3 record, including one overtime loss.

Down in the central west part of the province, the Exeter Hawks are leading the West Yeck Division. Exeter finished well down in the standings last year and have a 14-7 record this year.

In the South Bloomfield Division, the Niagara RiverHawks are in first place with a 13-3 record, including one overtime loss. This is a good year for the RiverHawks who have struggled over the past 10 years with a mediocre performance.

In the same division, the Grimsby Peach Kings, who have been a powerhouse team over the past several years, have dropped to fifth place in the division.

The Essex 73s are leading the West Stobbs Division with a 6-2 record and 32 points. The 73s are the defending Division champions.

In the east, the Frankford Huskies are leading after 21 games with 34 points. They are the defending division champions.

The defending champion Hanover Barons are leading the North Pollock Division with a 16-1 record and 33 points.

There’s still a lot of hockey left to go in the season as teams battle their way through in an attempt to move up in the final division standings.

