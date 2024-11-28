Recent RIDE spot check in Shelburne leads to two arrests

November 28, 2024 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Detachment Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently charged two 49-year-olds with impaired driving-related offences while conducting a RIDE spot check in Shelburne.

A vehicle entered the spot check, conducted in the area of Owen Sound Street, on Nov. 23, at approximately 2:29 a.m.

After a brief conversation with the driver, Dufferin OPP officers were led into an impaired driving investigation.

Patrick Latour from Shelburne, 49, was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

About 25 minutes after Latour’s arrest, Dufferin OPP officers spoke with the driver of a different vehicle that entered the same RIDE spot check.

After a brief conversation with the driver, officers began conducting an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation Satharsan Muthulingam of Vaughan, 49, was charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The two accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Both their driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles were impounded for seven days.

Readers Comments (0)