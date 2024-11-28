Current & Past Articles » Police news

Theft of cedar rail in Mono leads to charges for two Dufferin residents

November 28, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged Shelburne and Melancthon residents with multiple theft-related offences following an investigation.

On Nov. 18, at approximately 9 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers were dispatched to a rural farm property on 30th Sideroad in Mono for a reported break-and-enter. Upon arrival, officers found a dismantled cedar rail fence, with approximately 400 cedar rails piled up, along with a missing weed trimmer. It appeared that the suspects had stacked the cedar rails, likely intending to return later.

On Nov. 21, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Dufferin OPP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the same property. Upon arrival, officers found that the gate had been opened and the lock was missing. As they entered the property, they observed a vehicle exiting and stopped it for investigation. The two suspects were determined to be responsible for the initial break and enter as well as the theft.

Matthew Tsiminos from Shelburne, 39, has been charged with trespassing at night, theft over $5,000, mischief under $5,000, trafficking in property obtained by crime, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 – in Canada and failure to comply with a probation order.

Tonya Rego from Melancthon, 47, has been charged with trespassing at night, theft over $5,000, mischief under $5,000, trafficking in property obtained by crime and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 – in Canada.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.



         

