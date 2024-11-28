Current & Past Articles » Police news

Markdale woman charged with impaired driving after putting vehicle in ditch

November 28, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged a 29-year-old Markdale resident with impaired operation-related offences on Sunday (Nov. 24) afternoon.

At approximately 4:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to a vehicle in a ditch on 5 Sideroad in Mono. Upon arrival, officers had a brief conversation with the driver, which resulted in an impaired driving investigation.

The driver of the vehicle, Lianne Rambaran of Markdale, 29, has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Rambaran is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a future date. Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.



         

