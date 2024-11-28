Traffic stop resutls in impaired driving charges

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a Toronto man with impaired driving-related offences following a recent traffic stop.

Officers were conducting a general patrol in Mono on Nov. 20, around 9 p.m., when they observed a traffic violation.

An officer initiated a traffic stop, which led to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation Marvin Seymour, a 48-year-old male from Toronto, has been charged with three offences. The charges include operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), operate a motor vehicle without insurance and obstruct plate.

Seymour is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

