Current & Past Articles » Letters

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Open letter to Doug Ford and Sylvia Jones

November 28, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Dear Editor,

The press is filled these days with taxpayer-funded announcements telling us what wonderful things our current Conservative government is providing us – a sure sign of a coming election.  Missing from those self-congratulatory sound bites is any reference to the mess our court system is in.  

Recent reports in the news media bring to public attention the fact that more than half of the criminal charges laid by police in Ontario never make it to trial because of delay. In 2022-23, the latest fiscal year of data available, 56 per cent of criminal cases ended that way — a 14 per cent increase since 2013-14 when guilty decisions still made up most outcomes.  The cause?  Charges are stayed because of unreasonable court delay. The cause of the delays?  Inadequate court resources – caused by government inaction.    

The impact of stayed charges is far greater than just an inefficient justice system.  Every time a law is broken and the perpetrator goes free, the law is weakened, the victim is further victimized, and the criminal is not only freed to recommit but also empowered to do so. The police are then faced with a criminal back on the street for whom the law is now less of a deterrent.  When all the resources that go into identifying, pursuing, arresting, and charging a person are tossed out,  I can only guess what the impact on police service morale is when a perpetrator is set free.  At a time when budgets for policing services are skyrocketing it is doubly important to take action. 

Doug Ford, apparently, recognized the need to act with the “Criminal Case Backlog Reduction Strategy” in 2021, earmarking $72 million in funding. Six months ago it was announced that another $29 million in new investment resources were allocated for the need, yet we are still not seeing new resources on the front lines. Why? Is there no one in government who knows how to effectively use the money?  I believe the government owes it to the citizens of Ontario to produce the action plan, with specific goals and timelines, that it is using to resolve this crisis. 

 Michael Monahan 

Mulmur



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Scouts celebrate 100-year anniversary

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The 1st Shelburne Scouts Group has hit a milestone in their group’s history as they celebrate 100 ...

Shoes4Shelburne and Coats for Dufferin keeps community warm

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Two annual initiatives have successfully distributed clothing items and footwear to help residents in need stay warm ...

Family Transition Place continues efforts to end violence against women

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Family Transition Place (FTP) is raising awareness of the continued existence of gender-based violence within the community, ...

Streams Community Hub to receive Smile Cookie Funds this year

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Streams Community Hub in Shelburne is hoping to spread some smiles and holiday cheer this season as a ...

Nearly 3,000 pounds of non-perishables collected at local food drive

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents have helped collect a bounty of food supplies for those living in the community who ...

Honouring our Veterans: Remembrance Day Ceremony held at Shelburne Town Hall

Wreath laying ceremony moves forward despite Legion closure Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER In the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day, the ...

Shelburne man completes 11-hour Remembrance Day walk

Steve McNeil holds walking fundraiser at Fiddle Park in support of the Royal Canadian Legion Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER When Steve ...

Local family remembers sacrifices made by fathers in Second World War

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For nearly two decades Mulmur resident Joan Wallace has stood beside the cenotaph outside of the Shelburne Town ...

Five per cent tax increase proposed in draft budget

Shelburne council presented with $10.8 million shortfall to be covered by taxation Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Town Council is looking ...

Neighbouring legions ensure funds are still raisedfor local Veterans during Shelburne Legion’s closure

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Despite the temporary closure of the Shelburne Legion Branch 220 ahead of Remembrance Day, local Veterans will ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support