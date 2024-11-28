Current & Past Articles » Sports

Centre Dufferin Royals move into third place after win over Erin

November 28, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) Royals varsity boys hockey team are in third place after a win over the Erin District High School Raiders on home ice at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The game was tied 2-2 midway through the second period.

Two more Royals goals in the second frame gave the Centre Dufferin squad a 4-2 lead with one period remaining in the game.

Both teams scored in the third period to end the game with a 5-3 win for the Royals. The win gives the CDDHS team a 2-1 record for the season with nine games left to go on the regular season schedule. 

“It wasn’t a great game, we could have played better,” said Royal left winger, Quinn Patton, after the game. “We weren’t working as hard as we could. For the rest of the season we’re going to keep working hard, and get back at it and win some games.”

Teammate Coen Galbraith said he thinks the team has good potential.

“It was good, we battled hard,” Galbraith said. “We could focus on forechecking more. It was a pretty slow game. We’re doing pretty good. We got a couple more tough games coming with good competition – including a game against Ross (John F. Ross V.I.), the Guelph team – they’re a tough team. We just got to play our game.”

Centre Wellington District High School is currently leading the District 4 / 10 hockey standings with a 3-0-1 record.

They are followed by John F. Ross, Centre Dufferin, and Norwell District Secondary School.

The Royals had a game against Bishop Macdonell on Wednesday, Nov. 27, with results not available at press time.

They will have three road games before returning to home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Tuesday, Jan. 7, to host Centre Wellington District High School.

Game time is 1:30 p.m.



         

