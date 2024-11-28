Junior C hockey approaching mid-way mark in the regular season

November 28, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) is approaching the halfway mark in the 2024/25 season and the standings are definitely showing the front-runner for this year.

In the North Carruthers Division, the Alliston Hornets remain in first place with an 18-0 record and 36 points. They are the only undefeated team in the PJHL’s 62-team league this year.

The Hornets picked up four more points over the weekend with wins over Huntsville and Muskoka.

The Orillia Terriers have moved into second place in the division, knocking the Stayner Siskins down a notch to third place. The Terriers earned four points over the weekend with wins over Midland and Huntsville.

Orillia is having a good season with a 16-3 record including one overtime loss.

The Siskins are also having a good year. They have chalked up 32 points and currently have a 16-4 record.

In the middle of the pack, the Penetang Kings are in fourth place with a 9-12 record. They are followed by the Innisfil Spartans and the Huntsville Otters.

The Midland Flyers haven’t been able to do much this year and are in seventh place with a 5-15 record.

In the basement, the Muskoka Bears have only managed to win two games after 16 times on the ice.

Other teams around the province have made good gains over the first half of the season.

In the South Doherty Division, the Norwich Merchants are leading with 32 points.

The Clarington Eagles are in first place in the East Orr Division with 39 points and a 19-3 record.

In the west end of the province, the Exeter Hawks are leading the West Yeck Division with a 14-8 record and 31 points.

Down in Niagara Region, the Dundas Blues have emerged as the top team with a 15-5 record and 31 points.

In the West Stobbs Division, the Essex 73s are having a good year taking only two losses after 20 games.

The Frankford Huskies are leading the East Tod Division with a 19-4 record and 38 points.

The North Pollock Division has the Hanover Barons in first place with 37 points and an 18-1 record.

The League will take a short break over the holidays with the regular season schedule resuming on Jan. 2.

