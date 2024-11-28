Current & Past Articles » Sports

Junior C hockey approaching mid-way mark in the regular season

November 28, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) is approaching the halfway mark in the 2024/25 season and the standings are definitely showing the front-runner for this year.

In the North Carruthers Division, the Alliston Hornets remain in first place with an 18-0 record and 36 points. They are the only undefeated team in the PJHL’s 62-team league this year.

The Hornets picked up four more points over the weekend with wins over Huntsville and Muskoka.

The Orillia Terriers have moved into second place in the division, knocking the Stayner Siskins down a notch to third place. The Terriers earned four points over the weekend with wins over Midland and Huntsville.

Orillia is having a good season with a 16-3 record including one overtime loss.

The Siskins are also having a good year. They have chalked up 32 points and currently have a 16-4 record.

In the middle of the pack, the Penetang Kings are in fourth place with a 9-12 record. They are followed by the Innisfil Spartans and the Huntsville Otters.

The Midland Flyers haven’t been able to do much this year and are in seventh place with a 5-15 record.

In the basement, the Muskoka Bears have only managed to win two games after 16 times on the ice.

Other teams around the province have made good gains over the first half of the season.

In the South Doherty Division, the Norwich Merchants are leading with 32 points.

The Clarington Eagles are in first place in the East Orr Division with 39 points and a 19-3 record.

In the west end of the province, the Exeter Hawks are leading the West Yeck Division with a 14-8 record and 31 points.

Down in Niagara Region, the Dundas Blues have emerged as the top team with a 15-5 record and 31 points.

In the West Stobbs Division, the Essex 73s are having a good year taking only two losses after 20 games.

The Frankford Huskies are leading the East Tod Division with a 19-4 record and 38 points.

The North Pollock Division has the Hanover Barons in first place with 37 points and an 18-1 record.

The League will take a short break over the holidays with the regular season schedule resuming on Jan. 2. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Scouts celebrate 100-year anniversary

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The 1st Shelburne Scouts Group has hit a milestone in their group’s history as they celebrate 100 ...

Shoes4Shelburne and Coats for Dufferin keeps community warm

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Two annual initiatives have successfully distributed clothing items and footwear to help residents in need stay warm ...

Family Transition Place continues efforts to end violence against women

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Family Transition Place (FTP) is raising awareness of the continued existence of gender-based violence within the community, ...

Streams Community Hub to receive Smile Cookie Funds this year

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Streams Community Hub in Shelburne is hoping to spread some smiles and holiday cheer this season as a ...

Nearly 3,000 pounds of non-perishables collected at local food drive

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents have helped collect a bounty of food supplies for those living in the community who ...

Honouring our Veterans: Remembrance Day Ceremony held at Shelburne Town Hall

Wreath laying ceremony moves forward despite Legion closure Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER In the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day, the ...

Shelburne man completes 11-hour Remembrance Day walk

Steve McNeil holds walking fundraiser at Fiddle Park in support of the Royal Canadian Legion Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER When Steve ...

Local family remembers sacrifices made by fathers in Second World War

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For nearly two decades Mulmur resident Joan Wallace has stood beside the cenotaph outside of the Shelburne Town ...

Five per cent tax increase proposed in draft budget

Shelburne council presented with $10.8 million shortfall to be covered by taxation Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Town Council is looking ...

Neighbouring legions ensure funds are still raisedfor local Veterans during Shelburne Legion’s closure

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Despite the temporary closure of the Shelburne Legion Branch 220 ahead of Remembrance Day, local Veterans will ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support