OPP investigating theft of perfume from Orangeville Shoppers Drug Mart

December 5, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects connected to two separate incidents of perfume theft.

The incidents took place at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Orangeville on First Street.

A lone female suspect was seen in the perfume aisle testing various fragrances on Nov. 24 at approximately 7:29 p.m. Later, CCTV footage showed her placing a Gucci perfume set in her bag before leaving the store.

A second lone female suspect was seen in the perfume aisle browsing various fragrances on Nov. 25 at approximately 12:03 p.m. CCTV footage showed the second female suspect also placing a Gucci perfume set in her bag before leaving the store.

The suspects in both incidents are described as follows:

Suspect 1:

• White female with a tanned complexion

• Approximately 20 years old

• Medium build

• Long brown hair

• Wearing all black clothing, including a black tote bag

Suspect 2:

• White female, approximately 35-40 years old

• Medium build

• Blonde hair with pink streaks

• Wearing a black jacket with white stripes, ripped blue jeans, and glasses at the time of the incident

Officers are seeking the assistance of the public to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the perfume theft incidents can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.



         

Categories

