Current & Past Articles » Police news

RIDE spot check in Orangeville leads to impaired driving arrest

December 5, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently charged an Orangeville resident with impaired operation related offences as the result of a RIDE program.

Officers were conducting a RIDE spot check in the area of Brenda Blvd. in Orangeville on Nov. 28, just before 11 p.m. A vehicle entered the area and was met by the officers. After a brief conversation, the officers were quickly led to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Robert Richardson, 46, from Orangeville, has been charged with:

•      Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

•      Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

•      Possess unmarked cigarettes

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicle impounded for 7 days.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne council approves 2025 budget with five per cent tax increase

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has officially approved a five per cent tax rate increase as part of their ...

Shelburne Fire Department Board to be dissolved

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council is supporting a decision to dissolve the Shelburne & District Fire Board.  During their ...

Mulmur mayor honoured with King Charles III Coronation Medal

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A member of Dufferin County Council has been recognized for her contributions to the community. Janet Horner, ...

Streams Community Hub to receive Smile Cookie Funds this year

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Streams Community Hub in Shelburne is hoping to spread some smiles and holiday cheer this season as a ...

Nearly 3,000 pounds of non-perishables collected at local food drive

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents have helped collect a bounty of food supplies for those living in the community who ...

Honouring our Veterans: Remembrance Day Ceremony held at Shelburne Town Hall

Wreath laying ceremony moves forward despite Legion closure Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER In the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day, the ...

Shelburne man completes 11-hour Remembrance Day walk

Steve McNeil holds walking fundraiser at Fiddle Park in support of the Royal Canadian Legion Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER When Steve ...

Local family remembers sacrifices made by fathers in Second World War

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For nearly two decades Mulmur resident Joan Wallace has stood beside the cenotaph outside of the Shelburne Town ...

Five per cent tax increase proposed in draft budget

Shelburne council presented with $10.8 million shortfall to be covered by taxation Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Town Council is looking ...

Neighbouring legions ensure funds are still raisedfor local Veterans during Shelburne Legion’s closure

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Despite the temporary closure of the Shelburne Legion Branch 220 ahead of Remembrance Day, local Veterans will ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support