RIDE spot check in Orangeville leads to impaired driving arrest

December 5, 2024 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently charged an Orangeville resident with impaired operation related offences as the result of a RIDE program.

Officers were conducting a RIDE spot check in the area of Brenda Blvd. in Orangeville on Nov. 28, just before 11 p.m. A vehicle entered the area and was met by the officers. After a brief conversation, the officers were quickly led to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Robert Richardson, 46, from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Possess unmarked cigarettes

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicle impounded for 7 days.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

