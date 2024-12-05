Traffic complaint leads to impaired charges for Orangeville woman

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently charged an Orangeville resident with impaired driving related offences as the result of a traffic complaint.

Officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the area of Dufferin Road 109 in Caledon on Nov. 30 at approximately 5:10 a.m. They located the vehicle in question and conducted a traffic stop. After a brief conversation with the driver, Dufferin OPP officers were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Sydney Belcher, 29, from Orangeville has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicle impounded for 7 days.

The operation while impaired charge has not been proven in court.

