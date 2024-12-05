CDDHS girls varsity hockey team have a good start to the season

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girls varsity hockey team had a good start to the season winning two games in the season opening tournament.

The first full day of games took place at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex in Shelburne on Thursday, Nov. 28.

All five teams entered in District 4 competition this year played in the opening tournament day.

The Royals played in the first game of the day against the Westside Secondary School Thunder from Orangeville with an 8 a.m. puck drop.

Centre Dufferin started the season with a win when they left the ice leading 3-1 at the end of the third period.

They didn’t get much of a break before they were back on the ice.

In their second game of the day, the Royals were up against the Norwell District Secondary School Varsity Reds.

The Royals managed to blank Norwell 4-0 in that game.

In their third game of the day, the Royals faced Erin District High School with a 1:20 p.m. start.

The Centre Dufferin team took its first loss in this game when they were bested 3-1 by Erin.

“The first game, we weren’t expecting to be pressured as much as we were,” said Royals defensive player, Piper Coyle. “But we held our own and did really well. The second game – I’m really proud of our whole team. They did really well, especially against Norwell. It was a big game for us, a big win. We all have really good chemistry on the team even though we just started playing together.”

The District 4 girl’s season is played as a series of five tournament days. There are five teams in the competition this season.

With a 2-1 record after the first tournament, the Royals are in second place in the standings.

Erin landed in first place. Norwell District is in third place followed by Wellington Heights and Westside.

The next tournament day will take place on Thursday, Dec. 5, in Mount Forest.

Teams will again play three games over the course of the day.

The Royals are scheduled to play at 9:20 a.m., 10:40 a.m., and 1:20 p.m.

