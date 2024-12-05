Current & Past Articles » Sports

CDDHS girls varsity hockey team have a good start to the season

December 5, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girls varsity hockey team had a good start to the season winning two games in the season opening tournament.

The first full day of games took place at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex in Shelburne on Thursday, Nov. 28.

All five teams entered in District 4 competition this year played in the opening tournament day.

The Royals played in the first game of the day against the Westside Secondary School Thunder from Orangeville with an 8 a.m. puck drop.

Centre Dufferin started the season with a win when they left the ice leading 3-1 at the end of the third period.

They didn’t get much of a break before they were back on the ice.

In their second game of the day, the Royals were up against the Norwell District Secondary School Varsity Reds.

The Royals managed to blank Norwell 4-0 in that game.

In their third game of the day, the Royals faced Erin District High School with a 1:20 p.m. start.

The Centre Dufferin team took its first loss in this game when they were bested 3-1 by Erin.

“The first game, we weren’t expecting to be pressured as much as we were,” said Royals defensive player, Piper Coyle. “But we held our own and did really well. The second game – I’m really proud of our whole team. They did really well, especially against Norwell. It was a big game for us, a big win. We all have really good chemistry on the team even though we just started playing together.”

The District 4 girl’s season is played as a series of five tournament days. There are five teams in the competition this season.

With a 2-1 record after the first tournament, the Royals are in second place in the standings.

Erin landed in first place. Norwell District is in third place followed by Wellington Heights and Westside.

The next tournament day will take place on Thursday, Dec. 5, in Mount Forest.

Teams will again play three games over the course of the day.

The Royals are scheduled to play at 9:20 a.m., 10:40 a.m.,  and 1:20 p.m.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne council approves 2025 budget with five per cent tax increase

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has officially approved a five per cent tax rate increase as part of their ...

Shelburne Fire Department Board to be dissolved

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council is supporting a decision to dissolve the Shelburne & District Fire Board.  During their ...

Mulmur mayor honoured with King Charles III Coronation Medal

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A member of Dufferin County Council has been recognized for her contributions to the community. Janet Horner, ...

Streams Community Hub to receive Smile Cookie Funds this year

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Streams Community Hub in Shelburne is hoping to spread some smiles and holiday cheer this season as a ...

Nearly 3,000 pounds of non-perishables collected at local food drive

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents have helped collect a bounty of food supplies for those living in the community who ...

Honouring our Veterans: Remembrance Day Ceremony held at Shelburne Town Hall

Wreath laying ceremony moves forward despite Legion closure Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER In the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day, the ...

Shelburne man completes 11-hour Remembrance Day walk

Steve McNeil holds walking fundraiser at Fiddle Park in support of the Royal Canadian Legion Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER When Steve ...

Local family remembers sacrifices made by fathers in Second World War

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For nearly two decades Mulmur resident Joan Wallace has stood beside the cenotaph outside of the Shelburne Town ...

Five per cent tax increase proposed in draft budget

Shelburne council presented with $10.8 million shortfall to be covered by taxation Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Town Council is looking ...

Neighbouring legions ensure funds are still raisedfor local Veterans during Shelburne Legion’s closure

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Despite the temporary closure of the Shelburne Legion Branch 220 ahead of Remembrance Day, local Veterans will ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support