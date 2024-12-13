Local Tim’s Hortons owner receives Paul Harris Fellow Award

The Rotary Club of Shelburne has recognized the charitable contributions of a local business owner with a prestigious award.

The local Rotary Club presented John Lewandowski, owner of Shelburne’s two Tim Horton locations, with the Paul Harris Fellow Award on Dec. 4. Lewandowski was selected for the recognition based on his support of Shelburne Rotary through the Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie campaign.

“We proposed John, because of his donations to the Rotary through the Smile Cookie campaign over the last three years, that has made a huge impact on the community,” said Bill Waite, president of the Shelburne Rotary Club. “The financial contributions he’s made to us and trusted us to disperse has meant a lot to Rotary and the community.”

The Paul Harris Fellow Award is the highest award given by Rotary International. It is presented to a person who has made outstanding contributions to their community and exemplifies the Rotary ideal of “service above self.” Named after Rotary founder, Paul Harris, the award was established in 1957 to encourage and show appreciation for substantial contributions to a program known then as, the Rotary Foundation Fellowships for Advanced Study.

Past community recipients of the Paul Harris Fellow Award include Greg and Heather Holmes, who hosted the annual musical event Pickin’ in the Park and helped raise donations for Fiddle Park improvements and the Shelburne Food Bank. Ardith Dunlop, volunteer coordinator for the Shelburne Food Bank, received the award in 2023 for her 30 years of volunteer service with the local food bank.

“I am honoured to have received the Shelburne Rotary Club’s Paul Harris Fellow Award. Their motto of ‘service above self’ very much aligns with my personal beliefs and this recognition reinforces the importance of giving back to our community. Shelburne has changed a lot since Tim Hortons came to town and I am happy to be able to contribute to the well-being and growth of our local community,” said Lewandowski.

Lewandowski’s support of the Shelburne Rotary Club has helped aid a number of local organizations and causes including the Backpack Program, the Shelburne Food Bank, the Shelburne Hamper Program and enhancement to the local splash pad.

“Our two locations are rooted in Shelburne, and my wife Meagen and myself, strongly believe in giving back to the people who support us every day. Partnering with the Rotary Club and their programs and initiatives like our Smile Cookie Campaign allows us to make a positive impact and help those in need. These campaigns not only raise funds, but also bring our team members and the community together,” Lewandowski added.

