Great Big Sea tribute band performing at Grace Tipling Hall Friday

December 13, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Shelburne residents will have the opportunity to hear songs from one of Canada’s most well-known bands performed live at an upcoming concert.

Off the Rock, a tribute band for Canadian band Great Big Sea, will be hitting the stage at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne at 7:30 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 13).

“We’ve never been to Shelburne to perform a show before, so it’s exciting to go a new town, especially one where we’ve heard there’s a lot of people that like the East Coast Celtic kind of sound. We’re excited about the show,” said Anthony Clayton, guitarist and vocalist for Off the Rock.

A Christmas edition of their regular show, Off the Rock will be singing a number of holiday songs as well as incorporating some East Coast and Newfoundland traditions into their sets.

The show won’t all be Christmas songs, with the band set to play some of the Great Big Sea’s greatest hits including “Ordinary Day,” “Run Runaway,” “The Night Pat Murphy Died,” “When I’m Up” and “Sea of No Cares.”

A big component of Off the Rock’s shows is the band’s interactions with the audience. During their shows, the band members utilize wireless instruments to allow them to head out into the audience. They also encourage audience members to sing along and dance to the songs they’re playing.

“We always have to state that this is not an opera, you’re not sitting there watching us. We want you up with us, singing and playing along,” said Clayton. “Of 30-plus years of performing, I have never had so much fun. I think that’s what people will see when they come to see us. We have so much fun on stage and off stage with the crowd.”

Off the Rock consists of the musical talents of Anthony Clayton, Thom Speck, Sean Battams, Steve Peckford, David Skolnick and Aaron Spink.

The band was formed in 2021 after Clayton reached out to lead vocalists of different Celtic bands in Ontario with his idea of creating a tribute band for Great Big Sea. The band did their first show together in October of 2022.

Since then, the band has gone on to perform at venues across the province, completed two tours on the East Coast, is scheduling a tour in Alberta for 2026/2027 and is exploring shows in the United States.

Tickets for the Off the Rock Christmas Show are $45 and can be purchased on the band’s website, www.offtherockband.com.

