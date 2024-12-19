Shelburne Public Library shares weekly news

December 19, 2024 · 0 Comments

Holiday Hours:

The Shelburne Public Library is closed from Dec. 24 to 26 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 2. It is open Dec. 27 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Dec. 28 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Regular hours resume Jan. 3.

Recommended Read

“The Love Elixir of Augusta Stern” by Lynda Cohen Loigman is a heartwarming story that explores how love and healing can be found in unexpected places – and how a bit of magic in each can go a long way.

Why Rose Recommends it: If you’re looking for a story with love, loss, and some magic, you’re going to enjoy the delight that is The Love Elixir of Augusta Stern! Weaving two separate timelines together, the author shows us how Augusta came from 1920s Brooklyn to 1980s Florida and the love she lost and rediscovered along the way.

This is a well-researched story, with plenty of detail in both timelines to keep you engaged as a reader, without bogging down the plot.

It was quite an adventure into family dynamics, too, when we see Augusta caring for her patients as a pharmacist, while also turning a blind eye to her Aunt’s less traditional remedies when patients sought out her methods. The magic abounds in this one.

Readers Comments (0)