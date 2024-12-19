Current & Past Articles » Sports

CCDHS Royals juniors in second place after win over Westside

December 19, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) Royals junior boys’ basketball team are in second place in the District 4 standings after their second win this season.

The Royals hosted the Westside Secondary School Thunder from Orangeville at the gym at CDDHS on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

CDDHS took an early lead in the game and kept up the pressure for all four quarters. At the half, the Royals were leading 38-15.

The Thunder tried to respond but couldn’t match the Royal’s scoring in both the third and fourth quarters.

The Royals left the court with a 56-32 win – their second win for the season.

“We played a really good game,” summed up Royal’s player Cooper Ferguson after the game. “Our bench really stepped up and started playing hard. Our scoring and passing was probably the best part of our offence today – we would pass, cut, then get open. We were better defensively today, and we score more in all four quarters and we just played better than they did. I feel we should be good the whole season, we just got to beat Erin – they’re our main competition. We practice a lot and we’ve got to be able to be ready for any competition.”

There are five high schools entered in the District 4 junior competition this season. They will play an eight-game regular season schedule before going into playoffs.

Only the top four teams earn a berth in the semi-final playoff round.

Erin District High School has moved into first place after going undefeated in their first three games.

Centre Dufferin is in second place with a 2-1 record.

Emmanuel Christian High School is in third place, followed by Wellington Heights Secondary School and Westside Secondary School.

A lot can happen and the standings can change considerably as the 2024 season plays out and teams gain more confidence on the court.

After the holiday break, the Royals will play two road games against Emmanuel Christian and Wellington Heights.

They will return to their home court at CDDHS on Monday, Jan. 13, when they will host Wellington Heights.

Game time is 4 p.m.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Commemorative sculpture unveiled at Family Transition Place

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local artist Ann Randeraad is looking to spread hope and awareness of gender-based violence with the ...

Mulmur Mayor elected as Dufferin County Warden

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mulmur Mayor Janet Horner has been elected as the 148th Warden of Dufferin County.  Horner was elected ...

Shelburne–Orangeville transit route extended until March 2025

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Riders who use the weekday transit system to travel between Shelburne and Orangeville will continue to have ...

Town signs agreement to implement automated speed enforcement

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Town Council has approved an agreement to start a three-year pilot project for automated speed enforcement ...

Great Big Sea tribute band performing at Grace Tipling Hall Friday

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents will have the opportunity to hear songs from one of Canada’s most well-known bands performed ...

Local Tim’s Hortons owner receives Paul Harris Fellow Award

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Rotary Club of Shelburne has recognized the charitable contributions of a local business owner with a ...

Shelburne council approves 2025 budget with five per cent tax increase

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has officially approved a five per cent tax rate increase as part of their ...

Shelburne Fire Department Board to be dissolved

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council is supporting a decision to dissolve the Shelburne & District Fire Board.  During their ...

Mulmur mayor honoured with King Charles III Coronation Medal

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A member of Dufferin County Council has been recognized for her contributions to the community. Janet Horner, ...

Streams Community Hub to receive Smile Cookie Funds this year

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Streams Community Hub in Shelburne is hoping to spread some smiles and holiday cheer this season as a ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support