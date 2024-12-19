CCDHS Royals juniors in second place after win over Westside

December 19, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) Royals junior boys’ basketball team are in second place in the District 4 standings after their second win this season.

The Royals hosted the Westside Secondary School Thunder from Orangeville at the gym at CDDHS on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

CDDHS took an early lead in the game and kept up the pressure for all four quarters. At the half, the Royals were leading 38-15.

The Thunder tried to respond but couldn’t match the Royal’s scoring in both the third and fourth quarters.

The Royals left the court with a 56-32 win – their second win for the season.

“We played a really good game,” summed up Royal’s player Cooper Ferguson after the game. “Our bench really stepped up and started playing hard. Our scoring and passing was probably the best part of our offence today – we would pass, cut, then get open. We were better defensively today, and we score more in all four quarters and we just played better than they did. I feel we should be good the whole season, we just got to beat Erin – they’re our main competition. We practice a lot and we’ve got to be able to be ready for any competition.”

There are five high schools entered in the District 4 junior competition this season. They will play an eight-game regular season schedule before going into playoffs.

Only the top four teams earn a berth in the semi-final playoff round.

Erin District High School has moved into first place after going undefeated in their first three games.

Centre Dufferin is in second place with a 2-1 record.

Emmanuel Christian High School is in third place, followed by Wellington Heights Secondary School and Westside Secondary School.

A lot can happen and the standings can change considerably as the 2024 season plays out and teams gain more confidence on the court.

After the holiday break, the Royals will play two road games against Emmanuel Christian and Wellington Heights.

They will return to their home court at CDDHS on Monday, Jan. 13, when they will host Wellington Heights.

Game time is 4 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)