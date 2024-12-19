Hornets continue to dominate PJHL’s North Carruthers Division in first place

December 19, 2024

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Alliston Hornets continue to dominate the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League after winning three more games this week.

The Hornets are in first place with an undefeated 24-0 record and 48 points. They are the only undefeated squad in the entire 62-team League.

With three more wins over four days, the Hornets are now leading the second-place Orillia Terriers by seven points.

Orillia has a 20-4 record including one overtime loss.

The Hornets had wins over the Stayner Siskins, Muskoka Bears and the Midland Flyers.

The Stayner Siskins are in third place in the division with an 18-6 record and 36 points.

In the middle of the pack, the Penetang Kings have an 11-14 record including two overtime losses. They are followed by the Innisfil Spartans with a 10-18 record, and the Huntsville Otters with 17 points and an 8-18 record including one overtime loss.

The Midland Flyers are in the number seven spot with 5 wins and 11 points.

The newcomers to the league, the Muskoka Bears are having trouble getting started and have won only three games after 23 times on the ice this season.

This is now the midway point in the 42-game regular season schedule.

Other first-place teams in divisions across the province include the Clarington Eagles, Frankford Huskies, Hanover Barons, Dundas Blues, New Hamburg Firebirds, Essex 73s’, and the Exeter Hawks.

