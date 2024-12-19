Current & Past Articles » Sports

Hornets continue to dominate PJHL’s North Carruthers Division in first place

December 19, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Alliston Hornets continue to dominate the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League after winning three more games this week.

The Hornets are in first place with an undefeated 24-0 record and 48 points. They are the only undefeated squad in the entire 62-team League.

With three more wins over four days, the Hornets are now leading the second-place Orillia Terriers by seven points.

Orillia has a 20-4 record including one overtime loss.

The Hornets had wins over the Stayner Siskins, Muskoka Bears and the Midland Flyers.

The Stayner Siskins are in third place in the division with an 18-6 record and 36 points.

In the middle of the pack, the Penetang Kings have an 11-14 record including two overtime losses. They are followed by the Innisfil Spartans with a 10-18 record, and the Huntsville Otters with 17 points and an 8-18 record including one overtime loss.

The Midland Flyers are in the number seven spot with 5 wins and 11 points.

The newcomers to the league, the Muskoka Bears are having trouble getting started and have won only three games after 23 times on the ice this season.

This is now the midway point in the 42-game regular season schedule.

Other first-place teams in divisions across the province include the Clarington Eagles, Frankford Huskies, Hanover Barons, Dundas Blues, New Hamburg Firebirds, Essex 73s’, and the Exeter Hawks.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Commemorative sculpture unveiled at Family Transition Place

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local artist Ann Randeraad is looking to spread hope and awareness of gender-based violence with the ...

Mulmur Mayor elected as Dufferin County Warden

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mulmur Mayor Janet Horner has been elected as the 148th Warden of Dufferin County.  Horner was elected ...

Shelburne–Orangeville transit route extended until March 2025

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Riders who use the weekday transit system to travel between Shelburne and Orangeville will continue to have ...

Town signs agreement to implement automated speed enforcement

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Town Council has approved an agreement to start a three-year pilot project for automated speed enforcement ...

Great Big Sea tribute band performing at Grace Tipling Hall Friday

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents will have the opportunity to hear songs from one of Canada’s most well-known bands performed ...

Local Tim’s Hortons owner receives Paul Harris Fellow Award

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Rotary Club of Shelburne has recognized the charitable contributions of a local business owner with a ...

Shelburne council approves 2025 budget with five per cent tax increase

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has officially approved a five per cent tax rate increase as part of their ...

Shelburne Fire Department Board to be dissolved

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council is supporting a decision to dissolve the Shelburne & District Fire Board.  During their ...

Mulmur mayor honoured with King Charles III Coronation Medal

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A member of Dufferin County Council has been recognized for her contributions to the community. Janet Horner, ...

Streams Community Hub to receive Smile Cookie Funds this year

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Streams Community Hub in Shelburne is hoping to spread some smiles and holiday cheer this season as a ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support