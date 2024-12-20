Commemorative sculpture unveiled at Family Transition Place

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

A local artist Ann Randeraad is looking to spread hope and awareness of gender-based violence with the unveiling of her newest sculpture displayed at Family Transition Place.

Family Transition Place (FTP) unveiled the clay sculpture, titled “Infinitude” outside of their facility on Dec. 6 during a ceremony commemorating the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women and the 35th anniversary of the École Polytechnique Massacre.

“It’s an honour to contribute in some way to bring awareness to the issue,” Randeraad told the Free Press. “I hope that the piece and what it represents inspires hope and allows people who have travelled this rough road the opportunity to work through their challenges and recognize that lot of other people have also travelled this road.”

The sculpture of “Infinitude” depicts three infinity flames, each of which varies in size and style. The infinity flames look to represent the past, present and future of gender-based violence as well as Family Transition Place’s mission of providing safety, support and hope.

Randeraad began creating “Infinitude” nearly two months prior to its unveiling at Family Transition Place and said she had many “false starts” before she was able to finish the piece.

“I found the subject matter was difficult to work within even though I’ve sculpted pieces related to [gender-based violence] before. I found in this case, because it represented a much vaster story that it was difficult for me to work through,” explained Randeraad.

Speaking with the Free Press, Randeraad shared the significance for her in having the opportunity to create the piece for Family Transition Place.

Growing up Randeraad was a witness to generational violence against women and was also subjected to verbal, emotional, physical and sexual abuse during her childhood.

“It becomes a part of who you are. The trauma is ingrained and it’s about learning how to navigate and heal from it to make a positive of your life. To me “Infinitude” represents that eternal hope,” said Randeraad.

Randeraad added that she hopes the piece can also act as a symbol of honour for the women who have died as a result of gender-based violence.

According to the Ontario Association of Interval & Transition Houses (OAITH), which releases monthly reports on femicide cases across the province, there have been 62 reported cases of femicide in Ontario as of November of this year. Last year, at the time of OAITH’s Annual Femicide List (November 2022 to November 2023), there were a total of 62 reported femicides.

Locally, Family Transition Place reports there have been 16 women and children in Dufferin County who have lost their lives as a result of femicide since 1997.

“A lot of people experience this in their lives and in their homes,” said Randeraad.

“Infinitude” can be observed inside Family Transition Place, located at 20 Bredin Parkway in Orangeville, during the winter and will be on display outside of the facility during the warmer months.

