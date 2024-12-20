Shelburne Public Library shares weekly news

December 20, 2024 · 0 Comments

Holiday Hours:

The Shelburne Public Library is closed from Dec. 24 to 26 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 2. It is open Dec. 27 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Dec. 28 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Regular hours resume Jan. 3.

Recommended Read

“The Widow’s Guide to Dead Bastards” by Jessica Waite: In the wake of her husband’s passing, Jessica discovers that her husband has been living a duplicitous life and keeping a number of dark secrets hidden from her. While reeling with grief and shock, she grapples with how to make sense of the life she shared with this man, and how she can possibly honour him as someone who both enriched her life and also left her deeply damaged.

Why Amy Recommends it: This is a wild and heartbreaking memoir that touches on issues of mental illness, drug abuse, infidelity and betrayal. What I liked most about this story is the way the author explores the complexities of love and marriage between imperfect humans. She does this by exposing the dark and painful aspects of her marriage, while also reconciling the fact that she had a deep, real love with her husband, full of beautiful moments. This is a book that will having you feeling the full spectrum of emotions, from shock and rage to heartbreak and even hopefulness.

Readers Comments (0)