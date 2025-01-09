Charges laid against suspicious Amaranth man

A call to local police regarding a suspicious person in Amaranth resulted in charges relating to impaired driving, possession of an unauthorized weapon, property obtained by crime and drug trafficking.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were dispatched to a male who was standing in the middle of the road holding a dog on Jan. 2 around 8:30 a.m.

After a brief conversation with the male who was holding a dog, the officers began an impaired driving investigation, resulting in several charges.

Amaranth resident Brandon Wysocki, 25, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

• Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. His driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

