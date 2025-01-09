Uncategorized

Centre Dufferin District High School hosts alumni week

January 9, 2025

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

You may have graduated from Centre Dufferin District High School, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t be attached to your old school in some way.

The Shelburne high school hosted its alumni week from Dec. 17 to 20 and invited former students to return and relive some of their glory days on the school’s sports teams.

On Tuesday, the current Royals hockey team hosted a squad made up of former students on the ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

It wasn’t hard for the alumni to put a team together. Many former students are hockey players and many of them still live in the area.

It was a well-played game by both teams with a lot of talent on the ice and a good size crowd in the stands.

On Dec. 16 it was volleyball night. Current students and alumni met in the gym at CDDHS for a friendly match.

On Dec. 17, students and alumni returned to the gym for a basketball game.

Many former Centre Dufferin players returned for the night and looked pretty good during the warm-up.

A special ceremony was held to honour former student Aiden Oliver, who passed away suddenly in October. He was well remembered by both students and faculty at the school.

Alumni week has become a tradition at Centre Dufferin and many former students enjoy coming back to the school to see old friends and play some sports with the current students. 



         

