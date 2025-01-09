Leaders rise to the top moving into second half of Junior C hockey season

January 9, 2025 · 0 Comments



Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With the new year, the Provincial Junior Hockey League is now moving into the second half of the regular season schedule with a lot of hockey still to be played before going into the playoffs.

In the North Carruthers Division, the Alliston Hornets continue to dominate the division going undefeated after 26 games. They are the only team in the entire 62-team league that has remained undefeated for the season and they now have 52 points.

In second place in the division, the Orillia Terriers are having a good season with 22 wins after 26 times on the ice – good for 45 points.

The Stayner Siskins are in the number three spot with 40 points and a 20-7 record.

In the middle of the pack, the Penetang Kings, Innisfil Spartans, and Huntsville Otters are separated by eight points.

The Midland Flyers are in seventh place with a 6-21 record. They are followed by the Muskoka Bears who have won only two games this season after 24 times on the ice.

Across the province, the other seven Junior C divisions have leaders who have moved to the top as the season progresses.

In the East Orr division, the Clarington Eagles are in first place with a 26-4 record and 53 points.

The Frankford Huskies are leading the East Tod division with a 23-6 record and 46 points.

In Niagara, the Dundas Blues are on top in the South Bloomfield division with a 23-5 record.

The Mount Forest Patriots are leading the North Pollock Division with a 24-7 record including two overtime losses.

The Norwich Merchants are in first place in the South Doherty division. They have a 23-6 record and 46 points.

The Essex 73s lead the West Stobbs division with a 24-2 record.

In the west end of the province, the Port Stanley Sailors are in first place in the West Yeck division with a 19-9 record and 40 points.

With a 42-game schedule for the regular season, there is still a lot of hockey to be played as teams enter the new year in an all-out battle to see who can come out on top.

Readers Comments (0)