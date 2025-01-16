Current & Past Articles » Police news

Shelburne resident faces several charges after driving through RIDE spot check in Orangeville

January 16, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently charged a Shelburne resident with impaired operation related offences as the result of a RIDE program.

On Jan. 3, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting a RIDE spot check in the area of Blind Line in Orangeville. A vehicle entered the area and was met by officers. 

After a brief conversation with the vehicle’s driver, officers began an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Cory Mann-Maxworth, 31, from Shelburne, has been charged with:

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

• Personation with intent – intent to gain advantage (Identity Fraud)

• Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

• Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• Driving while under suspension 

• Take motor vehicle without consent

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and their vehicle impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $3 million for MRI campaign with challenge

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $3 million for MRI campaign with challenge

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, ...

County of Dufferin mulls 5.6 per cent tax increase in 2025

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County Council has been presented with a tax levy increase of 5.6 per cent for the ...

Shelburne to advocate for truck bypass with Ministry of Transportation

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Councillors and staff members from the Town of Shelburne will be attending a meeting with the Ministry ...

Headwaters welcomes first baby of 2025 

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has welcomed the hospital’s first baby of 2025.  Orangeville residents Alyssia Fullington ...

Food Bank hits fundraising goal for food rescue van

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank, Shepherd’s Cupboard, has reached its fundraising goal to purchase a food rescue van ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces 2024 fall grant recipients

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has awarded its 2024 fall grants to five recipients.  The local community foundation ...

Commemorative sculpture unveiled at Family Transition Place

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local artist Ann Randeraad is looking to spread hope and awareness of gender-based violence with the ...

Mulmur Mayor elected as Dufferin County Warden

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mulmur Mayor Janet Horner has been elected as the 148th Warden of Dufferin County.  Horner was elected ...

Shelburne–Orangeville transit route extended until March 2025

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Riders who use the weekday transit system to travel between Shelburne and Orangeville will continue to have ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support