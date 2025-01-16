Shelburne resident faces several charges after driving through RIDE spot check in Orangeville

January 16, 2025 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently charged a Shelburne resident with impaired operation related offences as the result of a RIDE program.

On Jan. 3, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting a RIDE spot check in the area of Blind Line in Orangeville. A vehicle entered the area and was met by officers.

After a brief conversation with the vehicle’s driver, officers began an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Cory Mann-Maxworth, 31, from Shelburne, has been charged with:

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

• Personation with intent – intent to gain advantage (Identity Fraud)

• Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

• Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• Driving while under suspension

• Take motor vehicle without consent

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and their vehicle impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Readers Comments (0)