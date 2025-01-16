Shelburne Public Library shares weekly news

January 16, 2025 · 0 Comments

Upcoming Events

Our Seniors Tech Tutoring appointments are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.). It’s the perfect opportunity to ask your tech questions in a non-judgmental environment. Call 519-925-2168 to book an appointment.

Our Children’s programs are back! From Story Time to LEGO Club, to our rotation of Tween activities, there’s something for everyone. Check out our website for specific dates and times. Reminder: Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Recommended read

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers: Centuries after robots gained self-awareness and vanished, a tea monk’s life is disrupted by a robot fulfilling an old promise to check in. The robot must find out what people need before returning.

Why Britt recommends it: A Psalm for the Wild-Built is an interesting mix of science and apocalyptic fiction. Sometimes apocalyptic fiction can be intense and heavy, but this first book in the Monk & Robot series is much more calm and reflective in nature. It’s a relatively short read that flowed well– what better way to kick off your 2025 Goodreads goal?!

There’s great world-building in this book, and the characters are well-developed, which helps readers really reflect on the central question– if we have everything we need or want, what else could we possibly need?

This would be a good choice for those who enjoyed the kids’ series The Wild Robot, or TJ Klune’s the Lives of Puppets.

Readers Comments (0)