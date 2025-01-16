CDDHS girls’ varsity team maintain first place in standings

Current & Past Articles » Sports

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girls’ varsity hockey team maintained first place in the District 4 standings after the latest District tournament on Jan. 9.

District 4 girl’s hockey is played in a series of tournament days throughout the season. Four of the five teams in the District play in the tournament with one team sitting out.

The latest tournament took place at the Alder Street Arena in Orangeville with four of the District teams playing three games each on game day.

The Royals came to the tournament with a 5-1 record.

In the first game of the day, the Royals were up against Westside Secondary School from Orangeville. The Royals played a solid game and left the ice with a 4-1 win.

In the second game of the day, the Royals faced Norwell District Secondary School.

This time, the Royals fell short and had to settle for a 4-1 loss to the Norwell team.

Their third game of the day got underway in the early afternoon with the Royals up against Wellington Heights.

After trailing 2-1 in the second period, the Royals tied it. Neither team could score to break the tie and the game ended 2-2.

“It was a good tournament, we battled hard,” said Royals defence player, Catelyn Clark. “We were short players, and a lot of us were tired. It’s very tiring to play three games in one day.”

The Royals were missing five key players for this tournament due to injuries and other commitments.

“We played three games – we did play well even though we were short-handed,” said Royals centre, Lauren Smith. “It’s been a pretty good season, all the girls are bonding really well so we’re playing really good. It’s a good feeling to be in first place. Obviously teams are coming and gunning for us.”

After the tournament, the Royals have a 6-2-1 record and are in first place.

Norwell District Secondary School is in second place with a 3-3-2 record. They are followed by Erin District High School, Wellington Heights High School, and Westside Secondary School.

The next District 4 tournament will take place on Thursday, Feb. 6, however, the Royals won’t be playing in that tournament.

They will return to the ice for the final regular season tournament on Thursday, Feb. 13.

That tournament will take place at the Centre 2000 Arena in Erin.



         

