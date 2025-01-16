Current & Past Articles » Sports

Last-place Muskoka Bears spoil Alliston Hornets’ undefeated record

January 16, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Alliston Hornets’ 28-game winning streak came to an end on Friday (Jan. 10) night on home ice when they lost in a shoot-out to the Muskoka Bears.

While going an entire season undefeated wasn’t a realistic expectation from fans, losing to the last-place team in the division provided a big surprise.

The Bears came to the game at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre in Alliston as the bottom team in the Division with only two wins all season.

At the end of the first period in Friday’s game, the Hornets were leading 1-0.

It was the second period that turned the game around when the Bears scored three unanswered goals to take the lead.

A fourth goal early in the third period gave the Bears a 4-1 lead.

Alliston fought back in the remaining time, scoring three goals in the second half of the period to tie the game and force an overtime period. When neither team could score in OT, the game went to a shoot-out to decide the winner.

Muskoka outscored Alliston 2-0 in the shoot-out to claim the 5-4 win.

Muskoka’s goalie Connor Sampson stopped 66 shots during the game.

The Hornets remain in first place in the North Carruthers Division with 57 points – 10 points ahead of the second-place Orillia Terriers. They have been the dominant team in the division this season, and until Friday night, they were the only undefeated team in the entire 63-team Provincial Junior Hockey League.

In third place, the Stayner Siskins have 42 points and a 21-8 record.

The Penetang Kings have rallied this season moving to a 15-15 record including two overtime losses.

The Huntsville Otters and Innisfil Spartans are three points apart in fifth and sixth place.

In the number seven spot, the Midland Flyers are struggling and have won only six games after 31 times on the ice.

The Muskoka Bears are in the basement with three wins and seven points.

The Division is now moving into the final stretch of the regular season with the final game being played on Feb. 17, before the teams get ready for the playoffs. 



         

Categories

