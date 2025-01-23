Current & Past Articles » Police news

Structure fire in Mono over the weekend deemed non-suspicious

January 23, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, alongside the Caledon Fire Department, responded to a structure fire located on County Road 7 in Mono on Sunday, Jan. 12.

The response took place at approximately 7:19 a.m. and upon investigation, the fire has been determined to be non-suspicious. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and wishes to speak with victim services is encouraged to contact Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.



         

