Structure fire in Mono over the weekend deemed non-suspicious

January 23, 2025 · 0 Comments
Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, alongside the Caledon Fire Department, responded to a structure fire located on County Road 7 in Mono on Sunday, Jan. 12.
The response took place at approximately 7:19 a.m. and upon investigation, the fire has been determined to be non-suspicious.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and wishes to speak with victim services is encouraged to contact Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.
You must be logged in to post a comment.