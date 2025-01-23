Current & Past Articles » Police news

Project Lifesaver openings available in Dufferin County through Dufferin OPP

January 23, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently announced it has openings for Project Lifesaver clients in Dufferin County. 

This life-saving program is designed to help families with loved ones who are at risk of wandering due to conditions like Alzheimer’s, autism, or other cognitive impairments.

How Project Lifesaver Works:

• Personalized Bracelet: Each individual enrolled in the program is provided with a personalized bracelet that emits a unique radio frequency signal.

• Tracking Technology: If the person wearing the bracelet goes missing, the OPP and emergency responders use specialized tracking equipment to locate the signal, enabling a fast response.

• Rapid Response Time: The bracelet’s signal allows for a much quicker recovery, which can be critical in reducing potential risks or dangers that may arise when someone with cognitive impairments is lost.

• 24/7 Monitoring: The program operates 24/7, ensuring that if a person goes missing at any time, the OPP response can be immediate and efficient.

“Project Lifesaver has been a valuable resource for the community, providing peace of mind to families and enhancing the safety of vulnerable individuals,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release. “The program is administered by Caledon Meals on Wheels and has been generously funded by the Orangeville Lions Club, ensuring that residents in Dufferin County have access to this important service.”

For more information or to inquire about eligibility, please contact Dufferin OPP Const. Andrew Fines at [email protected].

“Don’t miss out on this opportunity to provide an extra layer of protection for your loved ones,” said Dufferin OPP’s press release.



         

