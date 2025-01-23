Current & Past Articles » Sports

Junior C hockey moves to final stretch of the regular season

January 23, 2025   ·   0 Comments


Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With most teams having at least 30 games behind them, Junior C hockey in Ontario is moving into the final stretch of its 42-game regular season.

In the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL), the Alliston Hornets continue to dominate.

The Alliston team is in first place with a 30-1 record and 61 points – that’s 10 points ahead of the second-place Orillia Terriers.

The Hornets took their first loss of the season on Jan. 10, when they were upset by the last-place Muskoka Bears in a game that was decided on a shoot-out after the teams played to a 4-4 tie and overtime couldn’t decide a winner.

In second place in the division, the Orillia Terriers have been having a good season. They have a 25-4 record including one overtime loss.

The Terriers have won over every team in the division except Alliston.

In third place, the Stayner Siskins have a 22-9 record. They will be trying to take over second place with some wins in their final 11 games.

The Penetang Kings, Innisfil Spartans, and Huntsville Otters are in the middle of the pack. The three teams are separated by eight points and will be trying to move in the standings for a better playoff berth as the regular season winds down.

The Midland Flyers are in seventh place with 15 points.

In the basement, the Muskoka Bears have won only three games this year and have pretty much a zero chance of making the playoffs. 

In the other PJHL divisions, the Clarington Eagles are leading the East Orr Division by four points.

The Frankford Huskies are in first place in the East Todd Division with 50 points – two ahead of the Napanee Raiders.

In the North Pollock Division, the Mount Forest Patriots are in first place by a single point over the Hanover Barons.

The Dundas Blues are in the number one spot in the South Bloomfield Divison. They lead the Niagara RiverHawks by six points.

In the South Doherty Division, the New Hamburg Firebirds are leading by two points over the Norwich Merchants.

The Essex 73s are in first place in the West Stobbs Division with 60 points.

In the West Yeck Division, the Exeter Hawks in in first place with a two point lead over the Petrolia Flyers. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Founder of Orangeville Citizen, former owner of Shelburne Free Press passes away at 89

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A man who devoted his life to community news and keeping people informed recently passed away. Thomas Claridge, 89, who was ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $3 million for MRI campaign with challenge

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $3 million for MRI campaign with challenge

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, ...

County of Dufferin mulls 5.6 per cent tax increase in 2025

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County Council has been presented with a tax levy increase of 5.6 per cent for the ...

Shelburne to advocate for truck bypass with Ministry of Transportation

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Councillors and staff members from the Town of Shelburne will be attending a meeting with the Ministry ...

Headwaters welcomes first baby of 2025 

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has welcomed the hospital’s first baby of 2025.  Orangeville residents Alyssia Fullington ...

Food Bank hits fundraising goal for food rescue van

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank, Shepherd’s Cupboard, has reached its fundraising goal to purchase a food rescue van ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces 2024 fall grant recipients

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has awarded its 2024 fall grants to five recipients.  The local community foundation ...

Commemorative sculpture unveiled at Family Transition Place

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local artist Ann Randeraad is looking to spread hope and awareness of gender-based violence with the ...

Mulmur Mayor elected as Dufferin County Warden

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mulmur Mayor Janet Horner has been elected as the 148th Warden of Dufferin County.  Horner was elected ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support