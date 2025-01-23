Junior C hockey moves to final stretch of the regular season

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With most teams having at least 30 games behind them, Junior C hockey in Ontario is moving into the final stretch of its 42-game regular season.

In the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL), the Alliston Hornets continue to dominate.

The Alliston team is in first place with a 30-1 record and 61 points – that’s 10 points ahead of the second-place Orillia Terriers.

The Hornets took their first loss of the season on Jan. 10, when they were upset by the last-place Muskoka Bears in a game that was decided on a shoot-out after the teams played to a 4-4 tie and overtime couldn’t decide a winner.

In second place in the division, the Orillia Terriers have been having a good season. They have a 25-4 record including one overtime loss.

The Terriers have won over every team in the division except Alliston.

In third place, the Stayner Siskins have a 22-9 record. They will be trying to take over second place with some wins in their final 11 games.

The Penetang Kings, Innisfil Spartans, and Huntsville Otters are in the middle of the pack. The three teams are separated by eight points and will be trying to move in the standings for a better playoff berth as the regular season winds down.

The Midland Flyers are in seventh place with 15 points.

In the basement, the Muskoka Bears have won only three games this year and have pretty much a zero chance of making the playoffs.

In the other PJHL divisions, the Clarington Eagles are leading the East Orr Division by four points.

The Frankford Huskies are in first place in the East Todd Division with 50 points – two ahead of the Napanee Raiders.

In the North Pollock Division, the Mount Forest Patriots are in first place by a single point over the Hanover Barons.

The Dundas Blues are in the number one spot in the South Bloomfield Divison. They lead the Niagara RiverHawks by six points.

In the South Doherty Division, the New Hamburg Firebirds are leading by two points over the Norwich Merchants.

The Essex 73s are in first place in the West Stobbs Division with 60 points.

In the West Yeck Division, the Exeter Hawks in in first place with a two point lead over the Petrolia Flyers.

