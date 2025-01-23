Current & Past Articles » Sports

Royals senior basketball team finishes regular season in second place

January 23, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a home-court win over the Norwell District Secondary School Varsity Reds on Monday, Jan. 13.

The Royals arrived at the game with a 5-2 record and second place in the District 4 standings.

In the first quarter, the Norwell took an early lead before the Royals caught up and took over to go ahead 15-9 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Centre Dufferin team was leading 40-17.

Returning for the second half, the Royals kept up the pressure and made some solid moves on offence.

They ended the third quarter with a 50-29 lead.

The Varsity Reds had an impressive fourth quarter and gained some ground but the Royals matched them basket for basket and left the court with a 65-45 win.

“We had a couple of talks to get the drive up and the motivation up and keep pushing,” said Royals forward Tristan Park of the Royals dominance on the court after the first quarter. “I think all the boys did great in today’s game. There was a couple of times where we started pushing and we had to slow it down a bit and keep the ball movement going. The season’s going great. Against Erin, we’ve had a couple of losses, but that’s a team that’s very beatable.”

Erin District High School is the only team the Royals have not won against this season. The Erin team is in first place in the District 4 standings and is undefeated. 

“We played good today, the season’s going good,” said Royals forward Jason Dwomoh. “The team’s feeling good, I think we’re going to get back at Erin in the finals.”

The Royals have averaged 64 points per game over the last five games.

The District 4 senior playoffs are scheduled to get underway in Tuesday, Feb. 11, with the quarter-final round. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Founder of Orangeville Citizen, former owner of Shelburne Free Press passes away at 89

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A man who devoted his life to community news and keeping people informed recently passed away. Thomas Claridge, 89, who was ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $3 million for MRI campaign with challenge

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $3 million for MRI campaign with challenge

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, ...

County of Dufferin mulls 5.6 per cent tax increase in 2025

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County Council has been presented with a tax levy increase of 5.6 per cent for the ...

Shelburne to advocate for truck bypass with Ministry of Transportation

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Councillors and staff members from the Town of Shelburne will be attending a meeting with the Ministry ...

Headwaters welcomes first baby of 2025 

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has welcomed the hospital’s first baby of 2025.  Orangeville residents Alyssia Fullington ...

Food Bank hits fundraising goal for food rescue van

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank, Shepherd’s Cupboard, has reached its fundraising goal to purchase a food rescue van ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces 2024 fall grant recipients

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has awarded its 2024 fall grants to five recipients.  The local community foundation ...

Commemorative sculpture unveiled at Family Transition Place

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local artist Ann Randeraad is looking to spread hope and awareness of gender-based violence with the ...

Mulmur Mayor elected as Dufferin County Warden

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mulmur Mayor Janet Horner has been elected as the 148th Warden of Dufferin County.  Horner was elected ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support