Royals senior basketball team finishes regular season in second place

January 23, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a home-court win over the Norwell District Secondary School Varsity Reds on Monday, Jan. 13.

The Royals arrived at the game with a 5-2 record and second place in the District 4 standings.

In the first quarter, the Norwell took an early lead before the Royals caught up and took over to go ahead 15-9 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Centre Dufferin team was leading 40-17.

Returning for the second half, the Royals kept up the pressure and made some solid moves on offence.

They ended the third quarter with a 50-29 lead.

The Varsity Reds had an impressive fourth quarter and gained some ground but the Royals matched them basket for basket and left the court with a 65-45 win.

“We had a couple of talks to get the drive up and the motivation up and keep pushing,” said Royals forward Tristan Park of the Royals dominance on the court after the first quarter. “I think all the boys did great in today’s game. There was a couple of times where we started pushing and we had to slow it down a bit and keep the ball movement going. The season’s going great. Against Erin, we’ve had a couple of losses, but that’s a team that’s very beatable.”

Erin District High School is the only team the Royals have not won against this season. The Erin team is in first place in the District 4 standings and is undefeated.

“We played good today, the season’s going good,” said Royals forward Jason Dwomoh. “The team’s feeling good, I think we’re going to get back at Erin in the finals.”

The Royals have averaged 64 points per game over the last five games.

The District 4 senior playoffs are scheduled to get underway in Tuesday, Feb. 11, with the quarter-final round.

