Shelburne residents encouraged to participate in CMHA’s push-up challenge  

Staying physically fit is a common aspiration among people who set New Year’s resolutions. 

But exercising doesn’t only improve people’s physical health, it supports their mental health as well.

To assist people in their efforts to get physically and mentally healthier, Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Peel Dufferin is encouraging participation in The Push-Up Challenge.

During this fitness-based mental health initiative, running from Feb. 11 to 28, participants are encouraged to do 2,000 push-ups, representing the 2,000 lives lost to suicide each day, worldwide. 

Canadians from all ages and walks of life can participate in the event, which engages people in mental health through connection, physical activity and education. 

“The Push-Up Challenge is a great way for the people of Orangeville to get fit, connect with their community, do something positive for their mental health, and support the Canadians who experience ill mental health each year,” said David Smith, CEO of CMHA Peel Dufferin said

“Everyone has mental health and it’s likely we all will experience a mental health issue at some point in our lives. By pushing up and learning about mental health, we hope to break down the stigma so that Canadians don’t think twice about reaching out for help.” 

The Push-Up Challenge is free to participate in and fundraising is optional. However, participants can choose to fundraise and support the Canadian Mental Health Association through the challenge.

“Participants of all ages and abilities will push-up while learning about mental health, with the number of daily push-ups changing to reflect a vital mental health fact,” said CMHA Peel Dufferin in a press release. “Alternatives to push-ups are also encouraged, such as sit-ups, squats or other alternative exercises. Progress can be tracked through a dedicated app which also allows you to easily fundraise and see how your friends are going with the event.”

The Push-Up Challenge has been taking place in Australia for the past eight years, with over 700,000 participants completing 1.2 billion push-ups and raising over $50 million for mental health. 

This year marks the second time the event will take place in Canada, run by CMHA. 

Last year saw over 49,000 Canadians challenge themselves to complete 2,000 push-ups and raise an incredible $2.4 million dollars. 

To register for The Push-Up Challenge, visit bit.ly/3Dolxi4.  



         

