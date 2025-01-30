Dufferin OPP investigating ‘distraction fraud’ at Orangeville bank

January 30, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Local police are warning the public about a “distraction fraud” that took place in Orangeville. The incident is believed to be part of a larger, ongoing scam targeting bank institutions across Ontario.

Dufferin Ontario Police officers are currently investigating the “distraction fraud” and requesting the public’s help in identifying two people of interest related to the incident.

The investigation stems from an occurrence at a banking institution on Broadway in Orangeville on Dec. 19, 2024. An elderly male attempted to use the ATM at the bank and at the time, the victim encountered an obstruction in the card slot. A male suspect, speaking a foreign language (possibly Spanish), approached him offering assistance.

At this time, the victim’s card was stolen, and a replacement card was provided in exchange.

“Bank surveillance footage shows a female suspect inserting paper into the ATM, while the male suspect removes the victim’s card and hands it to the female,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.”

“This same scam has been reported at other banks across Ontario, and the OPP are urging anyone with information to come forward.”

The male suspect has dark curly hair and was wearing a black jacket and black hat at the time of the fraud incident. The female suspect has long dark hair and was wearing a pink jacket and hat at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information about this theft is encouraged to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. The investigation is ongoing.

Readers Comments (0)