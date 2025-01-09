Headwaters welcomes first baby of 2025

January 9, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has welcomed the hospital’s first baby of 2025.

Orangeville residents Alyssia Fullington and Giovanni Altrui said they started the new year off in “the best way possible” as they welcomed their son Alessio Gianni Altrui on Jan. 1.

Alessio arrived into the world shortly after 5:30 a.m. on New Years Day, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz. He is the first baby of 2025 to be born at the Orangeville-based hospital.

Alessio’s arrival also marked a special occasion for the members of Headwaters Hospital, as his grandmother is a staff member at Headwaters, having worked in the hospital’s emergency department for nine years.

Alyssia and Giovanni said the family connection to the hospital has “contributed to making this birth a memorable moment.”

They added their appreciation to Dr. Jude Umeh for, “making us feel confident and at ease each step of the way”.

According to Headwaters Health Care Centre, there were a total of 847 deliveries at the local hospital in 2024.

Headwaters Health Care Centre has four obstetricians with clinics adjacent to the hospital, located at 140 Rolling Hills Drive in Orangeville. Midwives registered with Midwives of Headwater Hills work alongside the hospital’s Obstetrical Team of physicians and nurses to offer midwife-attended births.

