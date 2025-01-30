Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin County facing numerous road hazards due to abandoned vehicles

January 30, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are concerned about an increasing number of vehicles abandoned on local roads during adverse winter conditions.

“As we navigate the challenges of this winter season, we wish to highlight an ongoing safety concern. A significant number of vehicles that have become stuck in snowdrifts are preventing local road crews from effectively clearing these areas,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release on Jan. 29. “This obstruction not only disrupts traffic flow but also creates serious safety hazards for both motorists and emergency vehicles.”

“We have also seen vehicles following GPS directions onto OFSC trails or other roads that are not safe in winter, leading to vehicles getting stuck. GPS can sometimes send you down the wrong path, so be careful and check your route,” the press release added. 

Abandoned vehicles in snowdrifts hinder the ability of road crews to maintain safe and passable roads for all. 

“In emergency situations, these blockages can delay response times, putting lives at risk,” said Duffeirn OPP’s press release.

“We urge residents to plan ahead during inclement weather. Ensure that your vehicle is properly equipped for winter conditions and, when possible, avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather. Together, we can help ensure our roads remain safe for everyone. Thank you for your cooperation and stay safe this winter season.”



         

