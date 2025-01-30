Conditions perfect for annual Mono Nordic Ski Club race day

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It has been a good season for winter sports and all the snow meant a perfect, although blustery day, for the Mono Nordic Ski Club’s annual race day.

Skiers from around the province arrived at the club on Saturday, Jan 25, to compete on the trails at Monora Park in Mono.

Shelburne and area residents enjoy Nordic and cross-country skiing at the popular local track and were represented on race day.

Nordic and cross-country ski clubs and school groups competed in several categories on trails ranging from 1.5 km, up to 6.5 km in length.

“Today is our annual Mono Nordic Ski race. We have over 170 racers here today,” explained race day organizer Rene Beukeboom. “We have skiers from all over. The Mono Nordic Ski Club is hosting, and we have ski clubs from Huntsville, Arrow Head, Collingwood, Georgian Bay, and Waterloo Ski Club. We also have some high school groups – ODSS is here and so is Mayfield. We also have the University of Guelph and the University of Waterloo. We have racers from the U8 division up to the open category and masters. Cross country is a sport for life. We have a great day for the race and great conditions. The snow today is great for the race.”

The youngest competitors have a 1.5 km race. U12 competitors race on a 2 km course, U16 run a 5 km race. The U18 up to open masters compete on a 6.5 km course.

“It’s very challenging, we have a very hilly course,” Beukeboom explained. “It’s one unique loop so there’s no laps. It’s an excellent workout. This is our big race for the Mono Nordic Club. The racers will go on to race at other clubs.”

The trails at Mono Park provide varied terrain as skiers go through the circuit. Some of the trails have hills which provide a challenge.

As skiers reached the final stretch, they were cheered on by spectators who encouraged them to give it their all when approached the finish line.

Several local businesses donated door prizes, including Moguls in Mocean, Global Pet Foods, Bodyworks Massage, Kelseys, Booklore, The Mad Hatter and Dave’s Butcher Shop.

