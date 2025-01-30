Current & Past Articles » General News

County seeks submissions for 2025 Dufferin Explore Guide

January 30, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Dufferin County is preparing for another year of welcoming and sharing local tourism with visitors and residents. 

The County of Dufferin announced in a press release on Jan. 16 that they are starting the curation process of the 2025 Explore Dufferin Guide and are looking for submissions.

“Bolstered by the incredible response to the Explore Dufferin Guide locally and internationally our development and tourism team has begun work on our 2025 edition,” said Dufferin County Warden Janet Horner. “Building on last year’s successes, we are excited to continue to highlight the events, community and culture of our unique towns, and to connect residents and visitors alike with even more of the best of Dufferin County.” 

The Dufferin Explore Guide is an annual print and online resource created by the County of Dufferin, which highlights events, resources and tourism itineraries to help visitors and residents explore and discover more in Amaranth, East Garafraxa, Grand Valley, Melancthon, Mono, Mulmur, Shelburne and Orangeville.

The County of Dufferin is bringing forward new additions to the Explore Guide for 2025 and is accepting submissions in three key areas: events, advertising and agri-tourism. 

Submitting Events:

The County of Dufferin is accepting events that will be held between May 2025 and April 2026 for inclusion in the Explore Dufferin Guide and the events calendar. Stipulations for consideration include: a tourism-related event, open to the public, located within the geographical boundaries of Dufferin County and, if a ticket event, the necessary information for costs and booking links is provided. 

Agri-tourism Map

The County of Dufferin is teaming up with the Headwaters Farm Fresh Guide to spotlight the best of Dufferin’s agri-tourism. The guide acts as a resource for locals and visitors seeking fresh, authentic farm experiences. 

Agri-tourism business in Dufferin County will also be featured on the new Explore Dufferin Agric-tourism Map.  

In 2024, the Explore Dufferin Guide received two awards for excellence: a first gold designation in the Economic Development Awards from the International Economic Development Council, and a second from the MarCom Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. 

“These two awards brought Dufferin County to the international stage and highlighted, like the Guide does, the thriving community and culture that make Dufferin a wonderful place to live, work and visit,” said Sonya Pritchard, Chief Administrative Officer for the County of Dufferin. “As we work towards the release of the 2025/2026 edition of the Guide, we look forward to another year of community evets, connections, and exploration for visitors, investors and residents.” 

The 2025 Explore Dufferin Guide will be distributed to households in Dufferin County, as well as to neighbouring municipalities and Tourism Visitor Centres across Ontario. 

The deadline to submit an event for the Explore Dufferin Guide is Feb. 28. 

For more information or to submit your event, visit www.dufferincounty.ca. 



         

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $3 million for MRI campaign with challenge

Categories

