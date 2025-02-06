Current & Past Articles » Police news

Blanket of snow used as cover during two vehicle thefts in Dufferin County

February 6, 2025

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating two separate motor vehicle thefts that occurred late last month.

Between the evening of Jan. 28 and the early hours of Jan. 29, one motor vehicle was stolen in Mono and another was taken in Orangeville.

The vehicles are described as:

• 2024 white Toyota Tundra bearing Ontario marker AN91818

• 2024 white Toyota Tundra bearing Ontario marker BR67152

Officers secured video surveillance where a dark colour sedan was observed pulling up to one of the residences. After a couple of minutes, a passenger of that vehicle exited and entered one of the stolen pick-up trucks. The investigation is ongoing. 

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to any of these thefts, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

You can also submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.



         

