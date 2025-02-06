Dufferin OPP investigating theft of Ford-150 from residence in Orangeville

February 6, 2025

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are actively investigating the theft of a Ford F-150 truck from a residence in Orangeville.

On Jan. 30, at approximately 12:10 a.m., the Dufferin OPP received a report regarding a stolen vehicle from a property located on Jordan Drive. The stolen vehicle is described as a black 2023 Ford F-150 truck, bearing the license plate BW20173.

The investigation into this theft is ongoing, and the OPP appreciates any assistance the public can provide to help resolve this case.

To help reduce the risk of vehicle theft, the OPP encourages vehicle owners to take the following precautions:

1. Lock your vehicle: Always lock your vehicle when leaving it unattended, even for short periods.

2. Use anti-theft devices: Consider installing an alarm, steering wheel lock (such as The Club), or a GPS tracking system to deter thieves.

3. Use a Faraday case: To protect against electronic theft, store your key fob in a Faraday case to block signals from being intercepted by thieves using relay devices.

4. Park in well-lit areas: When possible, park your vehicle in well-lit, busy areas or in a garage.

5 Do not leave valuables in your vehicle: Remove any valuables or electronics from plain sight to reduce the temptation for theft.

6. Secure your keys: Never leave keys in the vehicle or near the vehicle and avoid leaving spare keys hidden outside.

Anyone who may have information or video surveillance footage related to this theft is urged to contact the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

