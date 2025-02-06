Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP investigating theft of Ford-150 from residence in Orangeville

February 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are actively investigating the theft of a Ford F-150 truck from a residence in Orangeville.

On Jan. 30, at approximately 12:10 a.m., the Dufferin OPP received a report regarding a stolen vehicle from a property located on Jordan Drive. The stolen vehicle is described as a black 2023 Ford F-150 truck, bearing the license plate BW20173.

The investigation into this theft is ongoing, and the OPP appreciates any assistance the public can provide to help resolve this case.

To help reduce the risk of vehicle theft, the OPP encourages vehicle owners to take the following precautions:

1. Lock your vehicle: Always lock your vehicle when leaving it unattended, even for short periods.

2. Use anti-theft devices: Consider installing an alarm, steering wheel lock (such as The Club), or a GPS tracking system to deter thieves.

3. Use a Faraday case: To protect against electronic theft, store your key fob in a Faraday case to block signals from being intercepted by thieves using relay devices.

4. Park in well-lit areas: When possible, park your vehicle in well-lit, busy areas or in a garage.

5 Do not leave valuables in your vehicle: Remove any valuables or electronics from plain sight to reduce the temptation for theft.

6. Secure your keys: Never leave keys in the vehicle or near the vehicle and avoid leaving spare keys hidden outside.

Anyone who may have information or video surveillance footage related to this theft is urged to contact the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122. 

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

COVID-19 outbreak reported on E-Wing of Headwaters Health Care Centre 

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A COVID-19 respiratory outbreak was recently reported at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) HHCC and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) declared the ...

Amaranth deputy mayor elected as vice chair of the NVCA board

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Amaranth Deputy Mayor Gail Little has been elected to sit as Vice Chair of the 2025 Nottawasaga ...

Founder of Orangeville Citizen, former owner of Shelburne Free Press passes away at 89

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A man who devoted his life to community news and keeping people informed recently passed away. Thomas Claridge, 89, who was ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $3 million for MRI campaign with challenge

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $3 million for MRI campaign with challenge

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, ...

County of Dufferin mulls 5.6 per cent tax increase in 2025

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County Council has been presented with a tax levy increase of 5.6 per cent for the ...

Shelburne to advocate for truck bypass with Ministry of Transportation

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Councillors and staff members from the Town of Shelburne will be attending a meeting with the Ministry ...

Headwaters welcomes first baby of 2025 

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has welcomed the hospital’s first baby of 2025.  Orangeville residents Alyssia Fullington ...

Food Bank hits fundraising goal for food rescue van

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank, Shepherd’s Cupboard, has reached its fundraising goal to purchase a food rescue van ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces 2024 fall grant recipients

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has awarded its 2024 fall grants to five recipients.  The local community foundation ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support