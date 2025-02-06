Dufferin OPP investigating a fire in the Town of Orangeville

February 6, 2025

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fire in an industrial area in Orangeville.

On February 1, 2025, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Dufferin OPP, along with the Orangeville Fire Department, responded to a fire involving tractor trailers that were damaged at an industrial yard on Commerce Road in the Town of Orangeville.

The Dufferin OPP is continuing to investigate this incident.

If you witnessed the fire and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim S! ervices can be reached at 905-951-3838.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about the suspects or vehicle is urged to contact the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

