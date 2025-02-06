Current & Past Articles » Police news

Man crashes vehicle into ditch in Melanchton, faces drug and weapon charges

February 6, 2025

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Southampton resident with multiple weapons and drug-related offences following a traffic complaint.

On Feb. 1, at approximately 3:40 a.m., the Dufferin OPP received a report of a vehicle in a ditch near County Road 17 in Melancthon. 

Upon arriving at the scene, officers spoke with the driver, and during their investigation, determined the driver was operating the vehicle with a suspended license.

Further investigation revealed a silver revolver handgun (replica-BB gun) on the driver’s seat, a long gun (replica-BB gun), flick-style knives and a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

A 37-year-old Southampton man has been charged with:

•  Assault (two counts)

•  Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

•  Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

•      Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.



         

