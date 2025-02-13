Dufferin local faces seven charges including impaired operation

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Ripples from the possibility of a trade war between Canada and the United States have reached Shelburne. Many construction materials used ...

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A COVID-19 respiratory outbreak was recently reported at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) HHCC and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) declared the ...

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Amaranth Deputy Mayor Gail Little has been elected to sit as Vice Chair of the 2025 Nottawasaga ...

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A man who devoted his life to community news and keeping people informed recently passed away. Thomas Claridge, 89, who was ...

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, ...

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, ...

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County Council has been presented with a tax levy increase of 5.6 per cent for the ...

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Councillors and staff members from the Town of Shelburne will be attending a meeting with the Ministry ...

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has welcomed the hospital’s first baby of 2025. Orangeville residents Alyssia Fullington ...

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank, Shepherd’s Cupboard, has reached its fundraising goal to purchase a food rescue van ...