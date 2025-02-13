Dufferin local faces seven charges including impaired operation

February 13, 2025 · 0 Comments
Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a driver with impaired operation related offences following a collision.
On Feb. 9, just before 7 p.m., officers from Dufferin OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision involving one vehicle that had driven off of the roadway. Upon arrival to the scene, located on County Road 18 near 17 Sideroad in Mulmur, officers were quickly led into an impaired driving investigation.
Tessa Wookey, a 42-year-old from Mulmur, has been charged with:
• Adult Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
• Adult Fail to surrender insurance card
• Adult Driver fail to give identification
• Adult Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle
• Adult Fail to surrender licence
• Adult Fail to surrender insurance card
• Adult Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor
You must be logged in to post a comment.